Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Holding Maintained by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc; Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Price Rose While Hound Partners Has Lifted Position by $13.05 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 4.31 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 363,087 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Co Adviser Ltd accumulated 16,513 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.67M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Business Ser has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carroll owns 1,673 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 102,430 shares. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 29,784 shares. Utah Retirement reported 126,573 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 3.28M shares or 0.13% of the stock. 524,773 are owned by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ima Wealth owns 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.17 million shares. Boys Arnold And Co Inc invested in 16,564 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hudock Cap Gp Llc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Martin Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.91% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 122,251 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.06% or 9,531 shares in its portfolio.

