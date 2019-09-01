Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $627,111; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Honda Motor LTD Amern Shs (HMC) Stake as Valuation Declined

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.66 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd Amern Shs (HMC) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 308,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 319,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd Amern Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 526,788 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY Pretax Pft Y1.11T Vs Pft Y1.01T; 27/04/2018 – HONDA MOTOR 7267.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) OPERATING PROFIT 833.56 BLN YEN (-0.9 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 700.00 BLN YEN (-16.0 %); 05/03/2018 Rugged Yet Refined Honda Ridgeline Arriving at Dealerships; 20/05/2018 – China Daily: Dongfeng Honda-built CR-Vs recalled for lubricant issues; 08/03/2018 – Twin Cities Auto Show Headlines Red Letter Week for Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers; 28/03/2018 – ANA HOLDINGS and Honda Aircraft Company Announce a Strategic Partnership to Expand the Business Jet Market; 08/04/2018 – Motor racing-Gasly lost for words after fourth place finish; 15/03/2018 – TOYOTA, HONDA TO ADOPT FUJITSU’S ENCRYPTION PLATFORM: NIKKEI; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF HONDA MOTOR FOR “INTERLOCKING BRAKE SUPPORT STRUCTURE FOR SADDLE-TYPE VEHICLE”; 24/05/2018 – CANA0A’S TRUDEAU SAYS THERE IS LONG WAY TO GO BEFORE UNITED STATES ACTUALLY IMPOSES TARIFFS ON AUTOS

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Erie Indty Co Cl A (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 31,164 shares to 42,390 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 176,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,756 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (NYSE:INT).

