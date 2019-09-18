Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined While Segment Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.62 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increased Position by $572,732

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 6.04M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, up from 55,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 4.03M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 24,643 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs owns 1,876 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tanaka Mgmt accumulated 1.38% or 3,441 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,349 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 2.33M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Com has 0.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Epoch Invest Prns holds 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 984,775 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 2,225 shares. Moreover, Mondrian Invest Limited has 1.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 367,203 shares. Pennsylvania Communications accumulated 282,355 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Livingston Group Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 1.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,964 shares to 14,676 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,693 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank And owns 453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Lc has 0.36% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,932 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 101,579 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 1.49% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Llc invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). L S Advsr accumulated 63,495 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 10,376 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 968,802 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 957 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11,690 shares. Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 10,416 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 16,273 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 228,658 shares. Florida-based Finemark Natl Bank And has invested 0.45% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cna Fincl Corp holds 1.97% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 170,000 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $491.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,889 shares to 64,925 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).