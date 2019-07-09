Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined While Morgan Stanley Upped Position; Cme Group (CME) Stake Maintained by Integre Asset Management Llc

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $201.88. About 502,950 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 672,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.15M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.29 million, up from 5.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 2.12M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 30,088 shares to 19,993 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 73,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00 million shares, and cut its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Livent, and Myriad Genetics Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corporation reported 28,774 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2.22 million are owned by Lord Abbett And Ltd Company. Atria Invs Lc holds 0.04% or 17,256 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 196,563 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.31% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd reported 39,878 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Opus Invest Management Inc accumulated 40,200 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 1,647 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Axiom Ltd Co De invested in 271,945 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,656 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2019: JEF,DB,CME – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trading Options on Commodities – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CME Put And Call Options For August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Reports Lower June Volumes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).