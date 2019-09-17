Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Increased by $621,500 Its Stake; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Value Declined While Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 4.94 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 949,871 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $91.39M for 16.30 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,493 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 173,506 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 3,010 shares. Endowment Mngmt Lp invested in 0.03% or 7,690 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Hrt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 26,712 shares in its portfolio. Captrust has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company reported 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 280,966 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 10,792 shares. Voloridge Invest owns 60,960 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 160,515 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.39% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 131,600 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 51,742 shares. Nomura holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 188,918 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford reported 4,998 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 28,329 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.75% or 32,048 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 3.61 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Company Of Vermont has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8,154 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,669 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance owns 1.27M shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Johnson Group Inc Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,912 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 48,016 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,111 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.