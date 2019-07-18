Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined While Camelot Portfolios Increased by $687,999 Its Position; Saybrook Capital Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 20,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 279,245 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table)

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 759,102 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,040 shares to 17,397 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 13,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,702 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh has 0.25% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Switzerland-based Bellecapital has invested 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Qs Lc accumulated 153,514 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 338 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 5,917 are owned by Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 18,703 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Choate Advsr has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Verity Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cibc Markets Inc has 70,214 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 60,524 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 611,284 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 118,425 shares. M&T Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Eastman Chemical, Verizon and General Motors – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Limited Com stated it has 31,828 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 9,392 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fruth Invest invested in 15,918 shares. 5,185 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Hayek Kallen Management holds 4.02% or 104,849 shares in its portfolio. At Bancorp holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 25,383 shares. Lbmc Invest Lc reported 10,675 shares. Aviance Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.17% or 245,168 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested in 86,584 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Llc reported 10,731 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 319.74M shares. Gabalex Limited Liability has 2.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 125,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.98% or 6.52M shares in its portfolio.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,447 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).