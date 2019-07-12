Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined While Springbok Capital Management Has Raised by $395,418 Its Position; As Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Share Price Rose, Palisade Capital Management Boosted by $4.95 Million Its Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 77,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 294,391 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, up from 217,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 221,739 shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 6,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,009 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 12,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.94M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Lowers Marathon Price Target On Macro Headwinds, But Says Oil Refiner Well-Positioned – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 10,823 shares to 13,729 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc (Call) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bowling Limited owns 0.34% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 35,669 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 66,944 shares. 11,368 were reported by M Securities. Farmers Bancorp accumulated 600 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 139,798 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 1,458 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 1,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intact Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 65,500 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 355,785 were reported by Adams Natural Fund. Moreover, Mitchell Grp has 2.41% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,810 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc by 3,000 shares to 22,721 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 14,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,114 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Undervalued Companies Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” on September 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Group 1 Automotive Partners with Audi to Launch Audi select, a Vehicle Subscription Service – PR Newswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Earnings, Pinterest And Apple-Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.