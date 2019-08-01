Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined While Fortress Investment Group Lowered Holding; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Its Position by $482,790

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 2.63 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 11,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 2.17M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 13,380 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,284 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2,142 shares. 717,098 are owned by Aperio Grp Lc. Magnetar Fincl Ltd owns 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 19,386 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 6,534 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj reported 18,725 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 0.4% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Shoker Counsel has invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ameriprise Financial holds 10.43M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guardian Trust Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Roberts Glore & Co Incorporated Il stated it has 0.43% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fincl Counselors accumulated 197,976 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 0% or 460,273 shares.

