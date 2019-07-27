Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined While National Pension Service Boosted Its Position; Cooper Creek Partners Management Position in Tillys (TLYS) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 177,875 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has risen 10.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 30,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22M, up from 791,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 718 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 236,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 20,957 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Research stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Amer Grp invested in 0% or 13,082 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 75,270 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 55,137 shares. Systematic LP stated it has 0.03% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.29% or 658,610 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Citadel holds 329,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital L LP Nc stated it has 103,697 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Inc stated it has 400,918 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.06% or 4,036 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Icon Advisers holds 1.7% or 283,058 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 56,209 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 137,903 shares. 3,772 were accumulated by Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Bp Public Limited Co invested in 0.16% or 71,000 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.55% or 63,962 shares. 53,561 are owned by Horizon Limited Co. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 3.61M shares. Cna Fincl Corp invested in 1.65% or 130,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.67 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 1,647 shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,024 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

