Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lifted Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined While America First Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

