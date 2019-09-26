Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined While Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.89 Million; Marathon Capital Management Holds Position in Targa Resources (TRGP)

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 179,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 37,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 1.96M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 265,473 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Samson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.53% or 20,686 shares. Moreover, Bollard Lc has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2,748 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mariner Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 28,354 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 12,036 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company accumulated 304,921 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 20,896 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Street Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 5.39M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 1.12M shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 11,631 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 197,006 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 37,489 shares to 412,986 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natl Pension Service invested in 884,067 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.15% or 30,858 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,882 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 738,232 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.21 million shares. Archford Strategies Lc accumulated 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilltop Holdg reported 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Mercantile Commerce holds 0.09% or 16,042 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap accumulated 6,802 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 5.20 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arrow reported 160 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.