Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined While Bourgeon Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.31 Million Its Stake; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Position by $2.46 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 580,889 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.63 million, up from 569,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 172.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 95,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, up from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 111.86% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 28,159 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $64.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. by 162,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings.