Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined While Bourgeon Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.31 Million Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Menlo Advisors Cut Its Stake by $2.43 Million as Market Value Declined

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.17 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. It is down 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 172.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 95,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, up from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 4.63M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.04% or 10,716 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 53,296 shares. Andra Ap owns 57,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Grimes Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aldebaran Finance holds 28,850 shares. Condor Cap Management reported 25,269 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 968,802 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 33,542 shares. Profit Inv Management Ltd Co owns 16,890 shares. American Rech Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2,535 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,491 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 2.38% or 65,420 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Counsel Ltd New York has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,797 shares. Natixis has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 2.3% or 22.49M shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 44,715 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 2,700 shares. Hm Payson & Com reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Corporation reported 1.13M shares. John G Ullman Assocs stated it has 24,186 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc has 56,061 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 40,735 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright Associates. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil Company has invested 2.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.39 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.