Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Raised by Camelot Portfolios Llc; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, 1St Source Bank Has Boosted Stake

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 115.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $208.3. About 145,748 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 18,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 50,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 31,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 455,315 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus owns 19,264 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 1,468 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 94,464 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 3,869 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,577 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 36,498 shares stake. Hm Payson And Communication stated it has 5,510 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natixis accumulated 24,489 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 44,992 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lyon Street Ltd Liability Com owns 3,420 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 275 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP invested in 2,608 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 71,909 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 34,536 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF) by 32,694 shares to 89,502 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).