Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Maintained by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc; Pinnacle Associates LTD Increases Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 6,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 251,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 245,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 3.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 3.59M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Wellington Fd by 70,820 shares to 5,223 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 25,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,398 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Allied Advisory holds 0.04% or 21,642 shares in its portfolio. 9,784 are held by Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 3.82 million shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 51,140 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Friess Assoc Lc, Wyoming-based fund reported 361,759 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.03% or 145,657 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 111,440 shares. Welch Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 185,840 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Management Gp Ltd Company reported 3.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 14,859 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Highlander Lc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm holds 13,705 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Incorporated holds 3,890 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7.60 million shares. 60,524 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Hudock Cap Grp Lc invested in 0% or 179 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2,245 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1.20 million shares. Highstreet Asset holds 7,583 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 26,169 shares. Hgk Asset Inc owns 106,493 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,621 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.42% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1.08 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 86,092 are held by Wheatland Advisors.