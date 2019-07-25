Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Maintained by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 11,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 55,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 5.04 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 27,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 163,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 19.94M shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL) by 17,201 shares to 712,676 shares, valued at $34.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Group Inc Inc holds 0.31% or 16,123 shares. Btc Cap Management invested in 5,280 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 16,916 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg stated it has 46,439 shares. 8.92 million are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1.23 million shares. Stearns Financial Gru, North Carolina-based fund reported 17,416 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.6% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 555,442 shares. Colrain Limited Co reported 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 189,122 shares. Hightower Ser Lta has 22,423 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co reported 56,098 shares. 112,717 are held by S&Co Incorporated. Consulta has 5.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.20M shares. Whittier has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited (Trc) invested in 0.12% or 33,645 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.38% or 4.15 million shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj has 0.27% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 22,094 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,834 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Orrstown Svcs reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas holds 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 27,346 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 549,783 shares. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 1.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Manhattan reported 0.01% stake. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 48,395 shares. Massachusetts-based Rech Mgmt Co has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fiduciary Trust reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp invested 1.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).