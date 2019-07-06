Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Lifted by Maple Capital Management Inc; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Raised by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 15,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 738,277 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.97 million, up from 722,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.37 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 167,254 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $54.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 148,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,836 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

