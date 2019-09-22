Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Has Increased by Credit Capital Investments Llc; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Position by $720,381 as Market Valuation Rose

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,462 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79M shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,998 shares to 232,311 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of America Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 121,982 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 6.27M shares. Profund Ltd Com has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,722 are owned by Verition Fund. James Rech Inc owns 80,186 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 116,813 shares. Stack Inc reported 95,924 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Guardian Ltd Partnership has 192,535 shares. Green Square Ltd Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,242 shares. Mraz Amerine And has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,128 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 24,129 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communication has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wharton Business Group Lc reported 5,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Focused Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Red-Hot Procter & Gamble Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing – Schaeffers Research” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,058 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 892 shares. South State reported 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fiduciary holds 62,958 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 453 shares. Third Point invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Freestone Cap Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 10,326 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). M&T Bank Corporation holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 80,635 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd Co reported 95,113 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Parkwood Limited Liability stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 1,936 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,317 shares. Telos Capital holds 53,596 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Fortress Invest Gp Ltd reported 37,473 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.