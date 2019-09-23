Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Boosted by Camelot Portfolios Llc; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position by $2.76 Million; Shares Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 18,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 50,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 31,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.97M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 36,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 287,147 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85 million, up from 250,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 521,323 shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5.20 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Inc. White Pine Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 3,920 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc has 0.59% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 991,421 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Huntington Bankshares reported 101,579 shares stake. Kwmg Limited Co reported 0.51% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tompkins Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 128,349 are held by Gluskin Sheff & Assocs. Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,782 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Edge Wealth Llc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation reported 27,551 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 11,578 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 9,642 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 136,840 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP) by 19,341 shares to 376,307 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,813 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19,558 shares to 23,224 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 14,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,916 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).