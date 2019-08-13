Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Holding by $434,240; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, St Johns Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $190.09. About 7.98M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 30/04/2018 – Jan Koum said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was time to “move on.”; 29/03/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Schakowsky leads DCCP members on letter to FTC regarding Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Takes Belated Turn on Apology Tour — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Digital Content’s Knit Says Facebook Users Didn’t Go Away (Video); 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under-16s; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 7,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 83,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 91,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 3.34 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 450,000 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 83,983 shares stake. Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 0.51% or 47,879 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Invest Mngmt holds 9.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.08M shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 7.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,000 shares. Tekne Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 198,680 shares. Cibc Inc invested in 372,146 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 19,733 shares. 1.23M are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo &. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd has 9,137 shares. Blair William Com Il has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Plc owns 1.28 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca owns 128,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests invested in 0.59% or 1.52 million shares. South Street Advsr Ltd accumulated 88,158 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 113,400 shares to 113,410 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 47,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).

