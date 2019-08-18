Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Increased Its Holding; Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Stake Held by Graham Capital Management Lp

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 21,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 15,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 222,741 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 726,736 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 18,802 shares. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 19,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 17,913 shares stake. D E Shaw Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 45,814 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 9,600 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 69,498 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 47,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 59,808 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 17,101 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 43,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 5/2/2019 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 31st – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group Completes Sale of Propel Financial Services – GlobeNewswire” published on March 31, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Should You Hold Discover Financial in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 54,316 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.