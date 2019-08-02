Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Lowered Its Stake by $380,400 as Stock Value Declined

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 4.99M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 40,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 37,794 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 78,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 1.39M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Lc has 38,680 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. James Invest Research Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 156,820 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 1.15% or 57.49 million shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,970 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,526 shares in its portfolio. Burney reported 176,058 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Network has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hallmark Inc owns 217,221 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northcoast Asset Lc reported 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shelter Mutual Company invested in 2% or 83,790 shares. Moreover, Oarsman Cap Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,858 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 112,903 shares. S&Co Inc has 234,303 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 64,554 are held by Allstate. Jcic Asset Management reported 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 111,296 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 243,185 shares. Cypress Grp, a Florida-based fund reported 24,594 shares. Mitchell Com reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Town Country Bancshares Company Dba First Bankers Company holds 1.08% or 37,794 shares in its portfolio. Arosa Mgmt Lp has 163,653 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 0.6% or 85,702 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 4.43 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.