Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; As Enerplus (Call) (ERF) Share Value Declined, Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted Stake by $329,000

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 9,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 80,487 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 89,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 3.11M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (Call) (ERF) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 132,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $999,000, up from 85,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 864,827 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,215 shares to 47,964 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, River Road Asset Limited Liability Company has 1.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.01 million shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 5,819 are held by Pacific Global Inv Management. L & S Advisors stated it has 0.47% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 229,786 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Westfield Mgmt Co Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.02M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 1.97M shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 2,130 shares. Boston Advsr Lc stated it has 0.59% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stephens Ar owns 166,094 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement owns 4,320 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division owns 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 65,869 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company owns 26,251 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.58 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) (NYSE:SWK) by 51,000 shares to 216,100 shares, valued at $31.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (Call) (NYSE:NS) by 77,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,400 shares, and cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Call).