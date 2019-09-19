Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Position by $2.21 Million; Lau Associates Holding in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 145.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 40,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 67,860 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 27,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 3.18M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 1.89 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 99,886 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12M for 18.31 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.