Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Increased Its Holding by $1.28 Million; Washington Trust Bank Upped Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 50.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 70,763 shares as the company's stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 211,422 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 140,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 10.53M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 21,779 shares as the company's stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 68,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 46,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,266 shares to 22,874 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Twitter, Skyworks And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 2 – Benzinga" on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 15, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool" on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 16,376 shares to 3,007 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.