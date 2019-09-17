Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Decreased Position by $881,650 as Share Value Declined; As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Market Value Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 71.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 131,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 52,037 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 183,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 1.66M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 16,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 106,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, down from 122,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 6.04M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 5,479 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 226,193 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co owns 280,899 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest Prns, Georgia-based fund reported 64,530 shares. 15,502 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Nippon Life Americas reported 0.22% stake. 9,642 are owned by Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Dsam (London) Limited invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Marathon Cap Mngmt stated it has 9,576 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 2.49M were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. 957 were reported by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Vigilant Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 173,576 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,362 shares to 379,485 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 36,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 21,585 shares to 116,084 shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich (NYSE:MAC).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.