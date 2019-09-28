Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Citigroup Has Lifted Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 378.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 127,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 161,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.68M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $148.28. About 362,925 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 35.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 15,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 28,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 44,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 141,980 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 3,192 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 59,070 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 1,931 shares. Architects owns 9 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.07% or 22,571 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 42 shares stake. Lifeplan Fin Grp Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1,143 shares. Da Davidson And Commerce holds 1,847 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.04% or 14,586 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 10,668 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group invested 0.15% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 193,494 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt has 15,227 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (ERX) by 35,790 shares to 3,810 shares, valued at $76,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 132,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,845 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.