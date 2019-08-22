Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Increased Position by $802,400; As Fabrinet (FN) Share Value Declined, Boston Partners Has Decreased Holding by $616,668

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 40,514 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 52,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 292,040 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 1.95 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,745 shares stake. Gam Ag reported 15,319 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 29,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 23,905 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association accumulated 9,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 8,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis LP holds 56,932 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 173 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 67,140 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 103,547 shares. Horizon Services Ltd stated it has 17,571 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 10,061 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 13,692 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 1.58 million shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $388.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 161,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Fabrinet Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fabrinet targets trimmed after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock plunges after earnings forecast comes in lower than expectations – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Marathon’s midstream arm completes purchase of Andeavor Logistics – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Marathon’s $5.25M gas bill at NOCO – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,832 shares to 193,934 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,307 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).