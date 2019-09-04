Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Raised Its Position by $554,600 as Market Valuation Declined; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Increased Holding by $1.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 8.00M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 101.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 43,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 86,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 42,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 3.45 million shares traded or 47.35% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK chiefs set out diverging strategies; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s new shingles vaccine Shingrix exceeded expectations in the first quarter, but the drugmaker’s sales and earnings fell 2 percent, held back by a stronger pound and more pricing pressure in respiratory medicine; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L INTERIM DIV 19 PENCE/SHR; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS HAS RULED OUT ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING SHIRE; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – FDA APPROVED EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA IN THE U.S. FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COPD

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares to 27,747 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 7,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,268 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.