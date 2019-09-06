Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Increased Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Golub Group Has Boosted Stake

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 481,188 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 773,837 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 392 shares to 36,272 shares, valued at $42.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,464 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.