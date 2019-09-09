Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Zacks Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 89.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 24,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 2,899 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 27,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 723,351 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 72,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 2.75 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 461,400 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $50.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Insur Com Tx accumulated 62,872 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 29,696 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Ltd stated it has 160,834 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Chem Fincl Bank stated it has 21,698 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Company reported 5.62M shares. Denali Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carret Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 18,709 shares. Hrt Fin Lc has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 1,934 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Com holds 1.59% or 62,772 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.12M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 100,000 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,949 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 11,631 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $957.08M for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.61M for 29.93 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,973 shares to 135,974 shares, valued at $40.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 23,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 10,231 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 14,495 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 319,058 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 429,798 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. 3,404 are held by Blair William Il. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 13,136 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Montag A Assoc Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,365 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd owns 11,897 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Beacon Gru holds 0.21% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 13,492 shares.