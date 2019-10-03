Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped Stake by $5.65 Million; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Ellington Management Group Has Cut Its Position by $360,015 as Market Valuation Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 360,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 439,985 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.285. About 9.63 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 102,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 652,517 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.46 million, up from 549,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 404,695 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 35,738 shares to 195,740 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 116,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,176 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Causeway Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4.04 million shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,211 shares. 5.82M were accumulated by D E Shaw And Com Incorporated. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Waddell And Reed Finance Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.27 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0.12% or 41,786 shares. Spectrum Management Group invested in 2,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 3.34 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 6,014 shares. Fiera Capital holds 117,175 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability holds 229,786 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Company has 1.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 258,144 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 256,511 shares to 333,511 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 142.11% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,630 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24.