Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed Stake by $439,550; Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $641,212; Stock Value Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 33,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 4.50M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 6.44M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie invested in 0.11% or 772,479 shares. Atria Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,256 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co owns 31,292 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 5.82M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 317,283 are held by Portolan Ltd Liability Corporation. Fil owns 3.63 million shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Icon Advisers Co holds 1.7% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 283,058 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 527 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,771 shares. Swarthmore Group Inc Inc holds 2.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 9,500 shares. Waddell Reed Finance owns 2.82M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 10,990 shares. Court Place Limited holds 5,097 shares. Chem National Bank holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 21,698 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 12,502 shares to 20,459 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 57,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.