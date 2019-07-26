Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Stake by $491,234 as Stock Value Declined

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 10,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,520 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 42,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 17.50M shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 33,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 5.04 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE

