Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Lowered Stake

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83M, down from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 3.23 million shares traded or 26.71% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC APPROACHES XEROX CORP TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 21/03/2018 – ILG IS SAID TO EXLORE MERGER WITH APOLLO’S DIAMOND RESORTS:RTRS; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $58.3M; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO); 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 964,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.74M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 13.05M shares traded or 115.25% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.67M for 16.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34,489 shares to 5.31M shares, valued at $622.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 70,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,219 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

