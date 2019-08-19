Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.15 Million as Stock Declined; Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $13.81 Million as Share Price Declined

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 192,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, down from 212,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 1.91 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 219,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 301,785 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Co Ma has 1.41% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jane Street Llc has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,497 shares. Avalon Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 84,276 shares. Banbury Lc stated it has 381,174 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.04% or 14,664 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 10,617 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 572,330 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited accumulated 1,036 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 22.15M shares. 308,400 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Blackrock invested in 11.91M shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited owns 0.19% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 46,913 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability owns 4,867 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C Eze Expands Its Reach In 2018 – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 47,421 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Limited Company reported 3,532 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 11,402 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Co reported 10,643 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cna Fin owns 130,000 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Rowland And Company Invest Counsel Adv invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc reported 10,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Navellier Assoc accumulated 48,812 shares. Duff And Phelps Mgmt accumulated 118,425 shares. Citadel Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 36,248 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.23 million shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares to 562,826 shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).