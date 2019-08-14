Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined While Cushing Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $1.93 Million; Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $38.61 Million

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 32,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 82,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 50,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.23M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 164,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 382,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.07M, down from 546,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21,451 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 10,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,299 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

