Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined While Cushing Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Holding by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 32,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 82,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 50,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 500,407 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 484,375 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 63,352 shares stake. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 8,844 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 738,277 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,625 are owned by Sigma Invest Counselors Inc. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,101 shares. 3,045 were reported by Mcrae Cap Mgmt. Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 2.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.41% or 72,046 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 103,814 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ent Fincl Service Corp has 6,897 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 5,409 were reported by Zuckerman Investment Group Ltd Llc. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 62,119 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 838,042 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $79.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 296,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).