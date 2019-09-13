Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined While Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.12 Million Its Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Overbrook Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.94 Million

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 54,220 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 33,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 4.64 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 26,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 9,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, down from 35,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 5.86 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl owns 497,730 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bluefin Trading Lc has 0.19% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation reported 627,004 shares. Whittier Trust holds 4,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,579 were accumulated by Choate Inv. Franklin Resources invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 85,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 94,448 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Co Limited stated it has 64,633 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 42,195 shares. Capwealth Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 39,824 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,105 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,106 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Management Gp accumulated 0.26% or 3.34M shares. American Gp has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd invested in 1.12% or 705,151 shares. 5,800 were reported by Spirit Of America Management. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.57 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California-based Advisor Prns Limited Com has invested 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aspen Mgmt accumulated 5,495 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs stated it has 13,571 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,550 shares. 100,530 were reported by Regal Advisors Ltd Liability. Amf Pensionsforsakring, Sweden-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.69% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,192 shares to 21,790 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).