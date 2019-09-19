Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Maintained by Tctc Holdings Llc; Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Position

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 9,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 143,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.55M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97M shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De accumulated 0.31% or 1.98M shares. Peoples Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2,768 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 141,429 shares. First Wilshire Secs has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 1.49% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.23% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,014 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 100,261 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 1.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 545 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advsr Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Apg Asset Nv owns 1.05 million shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tompkins Corporation stated it has 503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,322 shares to 179,715 shares, valued at $38.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,224 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsrs owns 2,376 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.12 million shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 3,850 shares. Clough Cap Prtn Limited Partnership holds 45,685 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability stated it has 8,451 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,600 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,457 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 4,605 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.71% or 8,771 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associates holds 61,034 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hanseatic Mgmt Ser invested in 1.07% or 3,551 shares. 865 are owned by Ipg Inv Ltd Liability. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Com owns 1,409 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 1,450 shares to 117,388 shares, valued at $25.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,277 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI).