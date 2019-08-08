Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Held by Loews Corp; Kroger (KR) Position Held by Monarch Capital Management Inc

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 3.57M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company's stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 7.57M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.01 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cls Lc stated it has 45 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Monetary Grp invested in 0.02% or 700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 611,284 shares. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,687 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 5,100 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 26,251 shares. Horizon Invests Limited invested in 0.11% or 53,561 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 7,906 shares in its portfolio. Masters Cap Management Lc has 0.96% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Reilly Fin Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,219 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.04% or 36,524 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Twitter, Skyworks And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 2 – Benzinga" published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha" published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 185,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 39.53 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Management Ltd has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% stake. First Commonwealth Finance Pa has invested 0.19% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hexavest invested in 0.45% or 1.46M shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 69 shares. Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cibc Ww owns 649,615 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pinnacle Associate holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 35,423 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2,552 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.06% or 3.92M shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0.08% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.1% stake.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.