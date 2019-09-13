Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Held by King Wealth Management Group Llc; As General Electric Co (Put) (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Css Cut Position

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 87.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 9,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 20,877 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 11,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW

Css Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (GE) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 266,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 573,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 840,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Inc reported 0.43% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nomura Holdings Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.39M shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Llc owns 1.73 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, Linscomb Williams has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,321 shares. Wexford LP reported 419,301 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. 7,263 were accumulated by Syntal Cap Prtnrs Lc. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc has 7,523 shares. Whittier Tru Co has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,904 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 26,137 shares stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 134,307 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 100,261 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0.04% or 107,784 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 1,812 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc (Put) by 19,100 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 42,817 shares. Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Ct holds 2.43% or 2.42M shares. Gabelli And Company Advisers Inc stated it has 31,200 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited owns 1.01 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 3,301 shares. Washington stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 83,845 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21,406 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd owns 28,929 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or owns 10,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt owns 61,762 shares. Next Finance Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% or 69,993 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 1.79 million shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.