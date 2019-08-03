Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Has Upped by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc; As Bok Financial (BOKF) Valuation Declined, Shareholder George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Lowered Its Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 93,591 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA GDP TO RISE 3% IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOK: KOREA INVESTMENT WILL SLOW; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEE LITTLE LIKELIHOOD OF S.KOREA GETTING CURRENCY MANIPULATOR LABEL BY U.S; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The the South Korean tobacco maker said 76; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL KEEP POLICY ACCOMMODATIVE FOR NOW; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA ECONOMY CONTINUES STEADY GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE FX POLICY DETAILS ON REGULAR BASIS -BOK, FIN MIN; 23/05/2018 – BOK: WEAK JOB MARKET CONDITIONS A RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S ECONOMY CONTINUING SOLID GROWTH

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 10,643 shares. Polaris Cap Management Llc has invested 1.77% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mount Lucas Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 128,694 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,829 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Company holds 4,022 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 588,020 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Co. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 156,910 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 1,934 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated holds 549,783 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.16% or 323,379 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Management Inc reported 29,694 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0.03% or 12,073 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 49,090 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 19 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). First Personal Svcs invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 120,000 shares. Proshare Advisors invested in 4,040 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 279,563 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc invested in 2,678 shares or 0% of the stock. 134,604 are held by American Century Companies Incorporated. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 82,179 shares stake. Prudential Fincl owns 10,715 shares. Hightower Advsr has 2,719 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Penn Management owns 7,850 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Teton Advsrs accumulated 17,397 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).