Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined While Valley National Advisers Has Upped Position by $338,011; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $375,476

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 2.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 21,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 15,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 1.38 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 16,484 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Narwhal Capital Management stated it has 1.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 56,597 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Liability reported 11,668 shares. Fincl Architects owns 7,970 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 96,599 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Advisory Service, a Kansas-based fund reported 14,782 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 22,540 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,288 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% or 4,745 shares. American National Tx reported 260,273 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 14,349 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.96% or 300,000 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Asset Mngmt has 4,135 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Point Tru And Fin Svcs N A holds 0.22% or 7,007 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.23 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 291,005 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp accumulated 1 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 253,549 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.