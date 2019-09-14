Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined While Segment Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $1.62 Million; Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (TEVA) Stake Held by First Light Asset Management Llc

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 2.26M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (TEVA) by 210.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 659,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 972,234 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97M, up from 312,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 8.88 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading has 258,144 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research has 184,193 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 1.94M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Security National Tru holds 200 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers holds 0.04% or 5,260 shares in its portfolio. Terril Brothers invested in 0.14% or 7,852 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 8,076 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Architects has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 692 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 11,578 shares. California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1.98M are held by Us Bancshares De. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust owns 103,619 shares. 6,014 are held by Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Hudock Cap Gp Lc accumulated 1,241 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 878 shares to 1,732 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 181,230 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 131,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,865 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).