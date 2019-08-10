Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined While Maple Capital Management Increased Stake; As Weibo (WB) Stock Value Declined, Fiera Capital Boosted by $30.38 Million Its Stake

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 115.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 498,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 929,420 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.62 million, up from 431,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.02M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 11,880 shares to 47,771 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 24,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,007 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Co has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3.44 million shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Natixis reported 42,874 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3,536 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 152,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 9,628 were reported by Ashmore Gp Plc. British Columbia Inv Management Corp accumulated 25,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 612,651 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,300 shares. 13,398 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com. Pnc Grp holds 0% or 589 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.38% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Weibo Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WB) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo’s (WB) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Weibo (WB) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Growth Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.14% or 310,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.43 million shares. Icon Advisers has invested 1.7% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Haverford accumulated 4,998 shares. Eqis Capital Inc has 47,421 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 419,924 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 0.02% or 22,435 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 334,904 shares. King Wealth invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Northern Trust invested in 7.46M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bellecapital Int has 11,631 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jennison Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 1.17 million shares.