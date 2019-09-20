Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined While Duquesne Family Office Trimmed by $7.20 Million Its Holding; United Therapeutics (UTHR) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $3.51 Million as Stock Declined

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 550,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.96M, up from 505,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 442,576 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR)

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 130,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 410,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92M, down from 541,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.55M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,812 shares to 125,527 shares, valued at $237.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 200,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 176,556 shares, valued at $41.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.