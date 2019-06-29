Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Valuation Declined While Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Its Position; Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Market Value Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Position by $3.19 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 626,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 10.30 million shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 823.63% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 10,342 were reported by Teton. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 17,106 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Moreover, Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Liability Company has 1.65% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 106,392 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp accumulated 0% or 19,607 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 13,934 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 410 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 20,280 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Kennedy Mgmt Inc has 82,128 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price Michael F reported 116,824 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 11,600 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares to 471,989 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 658,930 shares to 668,630 shares, valued at $121.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers owns 14,262 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 28,796 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 700 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tpg Group Incorporated (Sbs) Advsr Incorporated owns 1.41M shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 82,806 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% or 5,781 shares. Smithfield Communication accumulated 2,084 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Markston Intll Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc owns 198,032 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% or 778 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cullinan Associate Inc holds 0.4% or 90,005 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 37,834 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.47 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.