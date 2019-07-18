Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Maintained by Brigade Capital Management Lp; Cognizant Technology Solutio S (CTSH) Stake Held by Renaissance Group Llc

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 3.54M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio S (CTSH) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 48,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,640 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, up from 305,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 1.96 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City invested in 19,376 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 5,656 shares. Advsr Limited Lc reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boston Advisors Ltd Co holds 214,376 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Co has 71,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc holds 38,585 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 194,116 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.86 million shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.71% or 100,864 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 62,578 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Viking Glob Investors LP stated it has 13.74 million shares. Farmers Tru has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com stated it has 982 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 104,350 shares to 406,000 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,000 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ford, Dropbox And More: ‘Halftime Report’ Final Trades From June 26 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $987,201 activity. Middleton Sean sold $27,416 worth of stock. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lukoil Pjsc by 9,742 shares to 211,773 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,828 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).