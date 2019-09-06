Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc; Skylands Capital Holding In Cme Group (CME) Was Has Lifted

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 24,925 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $224.16. About 492,764 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 21,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 15,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 3.04M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,086 shares. Cap City Trust Fl owns 0.54% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21,207 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 122,403 shares. Caprock Group Inc stated it has 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Andra Ap holds 74,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Virtu Ltd Liability Co owns 10,643 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited has 0.68% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 44,068 shares. 12,320 are held by Quantum Management. M Securities owns 11,368 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.23% stake. Arrow Fincl stated it has 240 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,700 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 14,424 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares to 6,863 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,701 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,005 shares stake. 9,956 were reported by Tiedemann. Invesco Ltd holds 1.09 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 1.28M shares. Qci Asset Management New York reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bp Public Limited has invested 0.62% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lifeplan Financial Gru Incorporated reported 1,784 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sei Invests Comm invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Navellier & Assocs has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.48% or 12,400 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited stated it has 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 493,100 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.25% or 53,870 shares.

